Hot and humid today with more scattered thunderstorms

Thursday’s clouds and nearby showers nearly squelched Roanoke’s run at a 16th day of 90s. However, according to the official climate report released, the high of 90° was indeed recorded shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. The humidity certainly made a return as it was more muggy than recent days. It looks like we’ll continue to add to the 90° streak right through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures get even warmer by Sunday with the feel like temperatures approaching 100°.

FRIDAY

A weak front will slide through the region triggering a broken line of showers and storms Friday afternoon into early evening. Any storms would be a welcomed sight given our recent dry spell (see below). However, with the increased humidity, pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, which may lead to localized ponding water. We remain warm and muggy with highs approaching the low 90s.

A front moves through today which will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY

The weak front will slide just south of our region and stall into the weekend. This will keep shower chances lowest at night with the loss of heating, and higher in the afternoon, as the heat and humidity re-ignite them along the lingering front.

SUNDAY

As Saturday’s front gets pushed southward, another front will enter the area with showers and storms possible Sunday afternoon with coverage slightly more numerous than Saturday. This front will stall over the area for Monday, leading to the return of showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms continue. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

There appears to be no relief in the heat and humidity. Monday will likely be the warmest day before the scattered storms arrive to cool things down. Highs are expected in the mid 90s, with heat index (feels like) closer to 100°. A westerly flow will keep storms to our west moving into the region on a daily basis. While no day will be a washout, all areas having a rain-free day looks scarce.

Temperatures remain in the 90s through the next 10 days. (WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

We can continue to check out the International Space Station tonight along with Comet NEOWISE over the next few nights. Get the latest information in our Astronomy section.

DATE MORNING EVENING Friday, July 17 4:15 AM to 4:52 AM 9:59 PM to 12:11 AM Saturday, July 18 4:31 AM to 4:53 AM 9:58 PM to 11:59 PM

Visibility could extend beyond these dates, or the comet could dim further, or even break up.

LACK OF RAINFALL

Danville has seen several storms, keeping the hometown above average in terms of monthly rainfall, but most areas have seen 1-2″ below normal rainfall for July.

LOCATION RAINFALL RANKING ROANOKE 0.19″ 3rd Driest Since 1912 LYNCHBURG 0.34″ 10th Driest Since 1893 BLACKSBURG 0.70″ 17th Driest Since 1993 BLUEFIELD Trace Driest Since 1909

The bulk of this part of the state has been dry for 3 or more weeks. While we aren’t quite yet in an official drought designation, the impacts include rapidly drying surface soils, browning lawns and gardens. Another weather may be enought to push us into an “Abnormally Dry” designation in the Drought Monitor.

