Advertisement

Hot and humid today with more scattered thunderstorms

Some storms may contain some heavy rainfall
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday’s clouds and nearby showers nearly squelched Roanoke’s run at a 16th day of 90s. However, according to the official climate report released, the high of 90° was indeed recorded shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday. The humidity certainly made a return as it was more muggy than recent days. It looks like we’ll continue to add to the 90° streak right through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures get even warmer by Sunday with the feel like temperatures approaching 100°.

FRIDAY

A weak front will slide through the region triggering a broken line of showers and storms Friday afternoon into early evening. Any storms would be a welcomed sight given our recent dry spell (see below). However, with the increased humidity, pockets of heavy rainfall are possible, which may lead to localized ponding water. We remain warm and muggy with highs approaching the low 90s.

A front moves through today which will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms.
A front moves through today which will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms.(WDBJ)

SATURDAY

The weak front will slide just south of our region and stall into the weekend. This will keep shower chances lowest at night with the loss of heating, and higher in the afternoon, as the heat and humidity re-ignite them along the lingering front.

SUNDAY

As Saturday’s front gets pushed southward, another front will enter the area with showers and storms possible Sunday afternoon with coverage slightly more numerous than Saturday. This front will stall over the area for Monday, leading to the return of showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms continue.
Scattered showers and storms continue.(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

There appears to be no relief in the heat and humidity. Monday will likely be the warmest day before the scattered storms arrive to cool things down. Highs are expected in the mid 90s, with heat index (feels like) closer to 100°. A westerly flow will keep storms to our west moving into the region on a daily basis. While no day will be a washout, all areas having a rain-free day looks scarce.

Temperatures remain in the 90s through the next 10 days.
Temperatures remain in the 90s through the next 10 days.(WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

We can continue to check out the International Space Station tonight along with Comet NEOWISE over the next few nights. Get the latest information in our Astronomy section.

DATEMORNINGEVENING
Friday, July 174:15 AM to 4:52 AM9:59 PM to 12:11 AM
Saturday, July 184:31 AM to 4:53 AM9:58 PM to 11:59 PM

Visibility could extend beyond these dates, or the comet could dim further, or even break up.

LACK OF RAINFALL

Danville has seen several storms, keeping the hometown above average in terms of monthly rainfall, but most areas have seen 1-2″ below normal rainfall for July.

LOCATIONRAINFALLRANKING
ROANOKE0.19″3rd Driest Since 1912
LYNCHBURG0.34″10th Driest Since 1893
BLACKSBURG0.70″17th Driest Since 1993
BLUEFIELDTraceDriest Since 1909

The bulk of this part of the state has been dry for 3 or more weeks. While we aren’t quite yet in an official drought designation, the impacts include rapidly drying surface soils, browning lawns and gardens. Another weather may be enought to push us into an “Abnormally Dry” designation in the Drought Monitor.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday July 17, Morning FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Hot and humid weather continues with scattered storms.

Forecast

Thursday, July 16 - Evening FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|

Forecast

Daily chance of downpours with increasing humidity into the weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Storms will be our only relief from this heat as we approach the weekend and next week.

Forecast

Thursday July 16, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT
We have a better chance of showers and storms today than previous days.

Latest News

Forecast

Heat continues with increasing storm chances

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
The 90s are back with limited storm chances until late in the week.

Forecast

Temperatures and Humidity Climb the Next Few Days

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday July 15, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:35 AM EDT

Forecast

Summer sizzle continues with a few cooling storms

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The 90s are back with limited storm chances until late in the week.

Forecast

Heat and humidity keep climbing this week

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday July 14, Morning FastCast

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:51 AM EDT