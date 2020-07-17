Advertisement

Local Colors moves its annual multicultural festival online

Musicians perform for the Local Colors Facebook Page
Musicians perform for the Local Colors Facebook Page(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Roanoke, the annual Local Colors Festival has now been moved online due to COVID-19.

Local Colors is a Roanoke organization that celebrates multi-ethnic diversity. Each year, the group hosts a festival at Elmwood Park that highlights cultures from around the world. This weekend would’ve been the 30th festival, but they had to cancel it. So instead, Local Colors has brought a cultural experience to their Facebook Page. For the past week, they have posted videos of different cultural performances that you can check out.

“We create a welcoming place for foreign-born people, for people of different heritages, and create educational opportunities, and break down those silos, and so we felt that was really important to keep doing that and keep fulfilling our mission,” Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of Local Colors of Western Virginia, said.

The organization also holds smaller events and has an event planned for Spanish Heritage Month this October.

They plan to hold their 30th annual Local Colors Festival on May 15th, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Safety

Roanoke Fire-EMS stresses importance of firework safety

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Roanoke 911 center has recorded 91 firework-related calls since July 5.

News

“Save your life and your pretty face.” DMV releases video to get drivers to use seatbelts

Updated: 1 hours ago
When comparing data between January 1 and June 30 in 2019 and 2020, unrestrained fatalities increased nearly 16% in 2020

Coronavirus

ABC stores requiring customers to wear masks starting Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Curbside pickup is recommended for customers who can't wear masks.

Crime

Reward offered related to shots fired at Lynchburg officers

Updated: 3 hours ago
An anonymous donor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Latest News

News

Governor announces General Assembly will convene for special session August 18

Updated: 4 hours ago
Northam says the session is necessary to adopt a budget based on the revised revenue forecast in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia increases

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 75,433 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning.

News

Hometown Eats-Pastel

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Roanoke man killed in SUV crash Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, and they continue to investigate.

News

NRV Agency on Aging Gets Top Award

Updated: 6 hours ago

Birthdays

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 17, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago