Local Colors moves its annual multicultural festival online

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

In Roanoke, the annual Local Colors Festival has now been moved online due to COVID-19.

Local Colors is a Roanoke organization that celebrates multi-ethnic diversity. Each year, the group hosts a festival at Elmwood Park that highlights cultures from around the world. This weekend would’ve been the 30th festival, but they had to cancel it. So instead, Local Colors has brought a cultural experience to their Facebook Page. For the past week, they have posted videos of different cultural performances that you can check out.

“We create a welcoming place for foreign-born people, for people of different heritages, and create educational opportunities, and break down those silos, and so we felt that was really important to keep doing that and keep fulfilling our mission,” Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of Local Colors of Western Virginia, said.

The organization also holds smaller events and has an event planned for Spanish Heritage Month this October.

They plan to hold their 30th annual Local Colors Festival on May 15th, 2021.

