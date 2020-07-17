NRV Agency on Aging wins 2020 Best Practices Award

FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) -

The New River Valley Agency on Aging has just been honored for its Seniors and Fido’s Pantry program, winning first place after being selected by the Commonwealth Council on Aging.

Since launching this program in 2019, the agency provides food assistance to home-bound seniors in rural areas and to their cats or dogs.

It’s something they take pride in helping to do, especially since for some folks, that animal companion is sometimes the only living thing they can talk to during the week.

“It’s been a tremendous learning curve of all that we take on, all that we have in the local community and with the pet, it’s something that people never equated that we helped to manage,” said Director of Marketing and Development Shannon Hammons. “It’s quite a distinction because there are 26 Agencies on Aging covering the commonwealth.”

The agency wins $5,000 as part of the award for the program. In the New River Valley, it has been able to provide groceries for 248 seniors each month through this program.

If you are in need of assistance or want to help by volunteering or donating, you’re asked to call 540-980-7720 or visit the agency’s website.

