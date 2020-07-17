Advertisement

Percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia increases

Number of new cases also up
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 75,433 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 74,431 reported Thursday, a 1,002-case increase. That’s up from the 904-case increase from Wednesday to Thursday.

2,917 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers.

There are 2,013 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,007 reported Thursday, and there have been 7,087 total hospitalizations. 873,787 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with 7.6 a percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.2 percent reported Thursday. The percentage of positive tests has risen from the high fives in the last two weeks.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

