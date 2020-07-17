“Save your life and your pretty face.” DMV releases video to get drivers to use seatbelts
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to wear seatbelts with a campaign that runs through July.
The DMV says while overall traffic deaths have decreased in Virginia recently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than normal are killed while unbelted during crashes.
When comparing data between January 1 and June 30 in 2019 and 2020, unrestrained fatalities increased nearly 16% in 2020, according to the DMV.
This video is part of the campaign.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.