Advertisement

“Save your life and your pretty face.” DMV releases video to get drivers to use seatbelts

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers to wear seatbelts with a campaign that runs through July.

The DMV says while overall traffic deaths have decreased in Virginia recently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than normal are killed while unbelted during crashes.

When comparing data between January 1 and June 30 in 2019 and 2020, unrestrained fatalities increased nearly 16% in 2020, according to the DMV.

This video is part of the campaign.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ABC stores requiring customers to wear masks starting Monday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Curbside pickup is recommended for customers who can't wear masks.

Crime

Reward offered related to shots fired at Lynchburg officers

Updated: 2 hours ago
An anonymous donor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

News

Governor announces General Assembly will convene for special session August 18

Updated: 2 hours ago
Northam says the session is necessary to adopt a budget based on the revised revenue forecast in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

Percentage of new positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia increases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 75,433 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Hometown Eats-Pastel

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Roanoke man killed in SUV crash Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, and they continue to investigate.

News

NRV Agency on Aging Gets Top Award

Updated: 5 hours ago

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 17, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Pulaski County Schools Prepare to Reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Pastel in Roanoke

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with international flair, you’ve got to check out Pastel in Roanoke.