Reward offered related to shots fired at Lynchburg officers

(WDBJ7)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An anonymous donor is offering a reward for information about those who fired shots at Lynchburg officers in June.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, two officers were patrolling near Park Avenue and Stuart Street in regards to a protest in the area on June 1.

Just before 11 p.m., LPD said multiple shots were fired from an automatic weapon in the direction of the officers.

The anonymous donor is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) who fired the shots.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Campbell at 434-485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

