Roanoke Fire-EMS stresses importance of firework safety

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS wants to remind people of the importance of firework safety after responding to a “traumatic” injury Wednesday.

On the evening of July 15, the department responded to a call, finding a person with injuries from improper use of an illegal firework.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the incident will likely result in permanent disfigurement of the patient’s injured extremities. No criminal charges will be filed.

Fireworks are responsible for thousands of injuries and fires each year, according to the department. Since July 5, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center has recorded 91 calls for fireworks.

The department lists the following safety tips for those planning to use fireworks:

Never pick up a firework while it is lit · Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly · Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks · Keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap · Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully

As a reminder, it is illegal in Virginia to possess, use, store, sell or handle any firework that explodes, rises into the air, travels laterally or fires projectiles into the air.

