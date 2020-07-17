Advertisement

Roanoke man killed in SUV crash Thursday

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was killed Thursday in a crash in which his SUV hit a tree.

Roanoke County Police say David Ferguson, 58, was driving a Toyota southbound in the 6100 block of Merriman Road in Cave Spring, when he went off the right side of the road and hit the tree.

He died at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, and they continue to investigate.

