Roanoke man killed in SUV crash Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was killed Thursday in a crash in which his SUV hit a tree.

Roanoke County Police say David Ferguson, 58, was driving a Toyota southbound in the 6100 block of Merriman Road in Cave Spring, when he went off the right side of the road and hit the tree.

He died at the scene.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, and they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.