Roanoke Police investigating shooting near Washington Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating another shooting incident following a series of shootings in the city over the last week. Police report around 4 p.m. Friday, they were notified of shots fired near Washington Park. When officers got there, they learned a man had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of a serious gunshot wound.

Officers said the incident happened in the lower level of Washington Park.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text “RoanokePD” to 274637 to begin your message. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

