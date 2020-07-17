Rockbridge library’s storytime goes on the road

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Regional Library’s storytime went on the road Friday.

The library’s Miss Wendy paid a visit to the Lexington fire house for the daily Facebook Live broadcast.

It was the first time they took storytime out, but the choice seemed obvious.

“This week’s theme for summer reading is ‘A Hero’s Journey,‘” said storytime host Wendy Redfern. ”So I was thinking, who are heroes in our community? Firefighters were one of the first things that popped into my head, and I thought this would be a perfect opportunity for this week’s summer reading theme.”

The library has been doing the remote storytime since it was closed by COVID.

