Salem After 5 moves to Salem Red Sox stadium

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Parks and Recreation Department has an exciting announcement. Its summer concert series Salem After 5 will now be at the Salem Red Sox stadium.

In the past, it’s been at the Salem Farmers’ Market. But with the coronavirus, this new venue allows people enjoying the concert series to have more space.

The first concert of the year is Friday night, July 17, featuring the CimmaronBand. Gates open at 5 p.m. and it goes until around 9:30 p.m.

“Due to different phases, it limits us in the Farmers Market, but here we really can explode and there is no cap really, we can really just do pretty much as we please,” Chris Stinger, Recreation Supervisor for Special Events for Salem Parks and Rec, said.

There will also be food and drink options at the Red Sox Grill.

Admission is $5, but it’s free for children under 12.

