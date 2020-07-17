Advertisement

Salem ponders a football-less fall

Residents say it's more than just a financial blow
The owner of Spartan Silk Screen, he says there's a lot of uncertainty out there right now, "but we do know one thing: it's going to affect the kids."
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the sound of fall Friday nights in Salem: the roar of a crowd, And the celebration of a hard fought Spartan win.

But this year, for the first time most anyone around here can remember, things will be a whole lot quieter. The Virginia High School League, the body that oversees high school sports in the state, has said there will be no football, at least in the fall. The impact is likely to be far reaching in this small city with a big football legacy.

At Spartan Silk Screen, the racks of apparel may have no where to go this year.

“It’ll be interesting times to say the least,“ said President Richard Smith

Smith points out, not only do they make the fan wear, in a typical year, they’d be making practice gear for the football team, and more.

“Any time you go to a football game, or baseball game, or lacrosse game, or whatever, you love to see people wearing your stuff,” he said.

No football also means no concessions, and for the Salem Lions club, which mans the booth, that's a big hole in the budget.

“In a typical year, we make anywhere from $60-75,000 that we can turn around and give out in scholarships, medical needs, and to other charities,” said Former club President Chris Whisnant

Whisnant says they’re currently looking for alternatives, but his focus is the impact this will have on the kids.

“They’ve been practicing, working together as a team, since they were probably about eight years old,” he said, “and now they’re not going to be able to play their senior year.”

Back over at Spartan Silk Scren, Richard Smith says he's making due, partly by making masks.

“Every small business right now is feeling the impact of nothing going on in the community,” he said.

