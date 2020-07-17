Virginia Employment Commission schedules virtual hiring event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you're looking for a job, the Virginia Employment Commission has scheduled a Virtual Hiring Event that could connect you with a prospective employer later this month.

The VEC has coordinated many in-person job fairs, but this is the agency’s first statewide virtual event.

It will include between 150 and 200 employers, including ones in our area.

Jessica Jarrells and Alex Sellner are with the Virginia Employment Commission in southwestern Virginia.

“We have healthcare to state police to truck driving,” Jarrells stold us. “We have quite a few employers who have already signed up,” added Sellner. “All the slots are not filled up, but if you are an employer you want to get with us soon, because they are filling up fast.”

Employers should register by July 23. Job seekers can start looking at the available positions July 24.

The virtual hiring event is scheduled July 28.

For more information, visit the Virginia Employment Commission Website:

