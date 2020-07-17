Advertisement

Watch a New Jersey transit officer revive a baby born at a train station

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News) - A New Jersey Transit Police officer took live-saving actions Tuesday to revive a baby born at a train station, and it was captured on bodycam video.

Authorities say officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a women’s restroom and found a woman cradling her newborn girl.

The baby wasn’t breathing and was gray in color. Officer Bryan Richards started performing chest compressions, but the baby remained unresponsive.

Richards realized the baby needed medical care as soon as possible, so he had another officer drive him and the child to the hospital while he continued performing chest compressions.

The baby began breathing and crying shortly before the officers arrived at the hospital.

Authorities say the child is now doing well.

NJ Transit Police perform life-saving CPR to revive an unresponsive newborn. Newark, N.J. – New Jersey Transit Police...

Posted by NJ Transit Police on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Military medics deploy in California, Texas as virus surges

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

Small business owners hit hard amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
Small businesses face daunting struggle during coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Ginsburg treated for cancer recurrence, plans to stay on Supreme Court

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s being treated for cancer recurrence, but she plans to stay on the Supreme Court.

News

“Save your life and your pretty face.” DMV releases video to get drivers to use seatbelts

Updated: 17 minutes ago
When comparing data between January 1 and June 30 in 2019 and 2020, unrestrained fatalities increased nearly 16% in 2020

National

Washington owner Snyder vows culture change amid allegations

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

Latest News

National

Federal officers use gas to clear protesters in Portland

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that federal officers were detaining people who weren’t near federal property.

National Politics

Jamaal Bowman topples US Rep. Engel in NY Democratic primary

Updated: 36 minutes ago
By defeating Eliot Engel, Jamaal Bowman replicated the success of democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who defeated another powerful New York City Democrat, Joe Crowley, in a neighboring congressional district two years ago.

Coronavirus

ABC stores requiring customers to wear masks starting Monday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Curbside pickup is recommended for customers who can't wear masks.

National

Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 set for execution Friday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM
A convicted killer from Iowa whose five victims included two young girls is scheduled Friday to become the third federal inmate to be executed this week, following a 17-year pause in federal executions.

National Politics

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid contradicting Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Signed by Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday night, the memo lists the types of flags that may be displayed at military installations. The Confederate flag is not among them.