Driver crashes into Virginia ABC store in Galax

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver ran a car into the Virginia ABC store Saturday at 974 E Stuart Drive in Galax.

The Galax Fire Department responded just before 3 p.m. According to Galax Police, the cause has been deemed as the driver hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake and being unable to stop.

The driver of the car was not hurt and was able to get out of the car, the fire department said.

The store clerk and a customer inside the store also sustained only minor injuries, officials said.

Charges are pending.

