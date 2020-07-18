Church stabbing leaves three people injured in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were hurt after a person allegedly went after a pastor at Grace Covenant Church in Sterling.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department and Grace Covenant, two people stepped in front of the attacker as that person was moving toward the pastor around 3 p.m. Saturday.

“We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time,” added Brett Fuller with Grace Covenant Church.

According to WUSA9, the pastor and two people who stepped in to his aid were injured. One of those parish members and the pastor were taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries.

Fairfax Police confirmed Chief Edwin C. Roessler helped subdue the attacker.

