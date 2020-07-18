Advertisement

Crazy Horse Marina hosts 8th annual Pirate Days

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jolly Roger flew high over the weekend along the shores of Smith Mountain Lake. Despite the pandemic, organizers found ways to celebrate their annual Pirate Days celebration with re-enactments and water gun fights.

Pirate re-enactors blasted cannons Saturday, setting the mood for the 8th Annual Pirate Days at Smith Mountain Lake.

“It’s a learning experience for the public, we try to teach about the 17th century lifestyle of a mariner,” Todd Willis, a pirate re-enactor, said.

Learning and lots of fun. Lake residents went out on their boats at the Crazy Horse Marina for a water gun fight - one of the biggest events during Pirate Days.

“It was really neat, it was fun, and I think next year, we’ll be more prepared, bring our own water cannons and water balloons and just have a good time with it,” Christian Wilkes, who attended the event with his two young boys, said.

But these Pirate Days aren’t like the others. Because this one is running during a pandemic.

“We’re socially distancing, keeping people at bay, we keep it sword length away,” Willis said.

“Any time that you can come out and somewhat socialize, you can see people having a good time, you can still maintain your social distancing,” pirate re-enactor Damon Tobin said.

P.J. Nagel, an owner of the Roanoke party supplies store, Capt. Party, helped organize this festival.

“We do encourage the use of face masks when you’re in high-density areas, in close quarters at any one of our venues, but the nature of boating in itself is social distancing at its best. Other than the core group of family and friends that are on a boat, you are not within six feet, you are not within 20 feet of another boat,” Nagel said.

Live concerts and other Pirate Days events are continuing around the lake throughout the weekend.

