Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. to host sidewalk sale and scavenger hunt this weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for some family fun this weekend, look no further than the Town of Blacksburg.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, businesses will be turning inside out, bringing deals and discounts on the sidewalk for you to see.

But the kids can get in on the fun, too. Look for a letter in some storefront windows and unscramble a secret message.

“This is a very safe way that people can come downtown and be spread apart still and enjoy these sidewalk sales,” said DBI Executive Director Casey Jenkins. “Come down with your family, your kids and do this scavenger hunt as well while you do some shopping.”

We can give you one hint: 11 businesses are part of the scavenger hunt.

If you figure out the message, email it to info@downtownblacksburg.com to be entered to win a $50 gift certificate.

Find out more information about the event here.

