FarmBurguesa Vinton, Roanoke temporarily close after employee tests positive for COVID-19

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - FarmBurguesa, a local hamburger restaurant, has closed its Vinton and Roanoke locations after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The management team at FarmBurguesa said they immediately contacted the Virginia Department of Health after they were alerted around 10:30 p.m. Friday that the employee, who was last at the Roanoke location Wednesday, had produced a positive result. The employee has since quarantined.

Both sites will stay closed until the proper steps are relayed by the Virginia Department of Health and followed for reopening.

Store management said, “Throughout the pandemic, many precautions and safety measures were implemented:

-We continued our regular and robust cleaning protocols across FarmBurguesa

-All employees are provided washable fabric and disposable facial coverings, disposable gloves

-Food and safety training

-Daily temperature checks and health screenings for all employees.

-Requiring all employees to wear masks

-Practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing

-Daily deep cleaning using CDC-approved disinfectant

-Remained in contact with health department representatives

We will continue taking diligent measures in accordance with local, state and federal guidelines to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

Check FarmBurguesa’s social media pages and website for developments.

