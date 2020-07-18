Ferrum football alumni gather for Hank Norton Memorial Golf Tournament

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Ferrum College football family gathered Saturday for the Hank Norton Memorial in honor of the late Panthers head coach and athletic director at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

More than 100 former Black Hats gathered for the reunion event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the football program.

New Ferrum head coach Cleive Adams said it’s an honor to assume the role that Norton held for 34 seasons with the Panthers.

“The first thing is just to honor Coach Norton. That’s the original intent and then the byproducts of the fellowship, the opportunity for alums to come back and see each other,” said Adams. “It’s kind of a homecoming. It’s just an opportunity to keep the momentum of the program going, that Black Hat brand that we talk about and it’s near and dear to our hearts.

“It gives us an opportunity, not only for the guys that played during my era, the guys that I’ve coached, the guys before us, but the players that are coming in the program to see how strong this tradition is. It’s huge.”

Virginia Tech Hall of Famer Dell Curry, Adams’ brother-in-law, made a celebrity guest appearance at the event.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.