Folks can shop for discounted kids’ toys and clothes all weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, you can shop for discounted kids’ clothes and toys this weekend at the Berglund Center. The group “Lauren’s Friends and Alex,” or LFA KIDS, is holding their bi-annual kids consignment event.

It’s a pop-up store, with gently-used clothes arranged by gender and size to make shopping easier. Families can also come and turn in clothes for cash.

To create a safe environment, people are required to wear face masks and organizers are continuously sanitizing the toys and tables.

“Kids outgrow things, kids get things dirty, I know my kids do, so it is important to help other moms out, help them make money but also help the others that need to buy their children stuff,” Crystal Lawhorn, lead organizer for the LFA KIDS Consignment Event, said.

The free event also goes on Sunday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.