New downtown Roanoke street mural is almost complete

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -· Local mural artist Toobz Muir is painting an abstract mural of “ROANOKE” in the alley between the Roanoke Printing building and First Citizens Bank on 1st Street that will make a nod to the building’s heritage as the home of Roanoke Printing Co. for many years.

The work was commissioned by local community-minded developer Jim Cherney, who purchased the Roanoke Printing building in 2018 to further enhance the space.

Cherney has since developed it into a mixed-use building anchored by the new gastro pub Sidecar, the expansion of Martin’s restaurant next door, and 18 modern, one-bedroom apartments.

So far, Muir has been working on the mural for 4 days, and is hopeful to complete it before the end of the weekend.

