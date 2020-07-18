Advertisement

Radford City Public Schools prepare to reopen in August

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As schools prepare to reopen for the fall, we’re continuing to check in with hometowns and their plans to get ready.

Earlier this week, the Radford City Public School Board approved its 2020-2021 school year plan.

“We’re really trying to make it as normal as possible to ease some anxiety for our students and really try to get them back into the routines that they’re so used to,” said Superintendent Rob Graham.

When students at Radford come back in less than a month, they’re going to be divided into two groups. The Rocking R’s and the Bobcats. Rocking R’s come in person Monday and Thursday, Bobcats Tuesday and Friday.

Following suit with other NRV schools, Wednesday is a deep cleaning and collaboration day, but the plan is always a working document. The days students are not in the classroom they will be learning virtually.

“Things change daily, this instructional plan that we have here that we’ve worked so hard on is just a working document, “Graham said. “It will never be finalized until we truly know what the impacts of COVID-19 are going to have on public schools.”

COVID-19 schedule adjustments come just as renovations are set to begin at McHarg Elementary. Modular trailers are in the process of getting ready to accommodate students on the Belle Heth campus.

Graham said having half of the students in the building will help to not overwhelm the property with students. Originally about 900 students would have been in the school and modular trailers before COVID-19.

“I can tell you our staff has been amazing, not just with the reopening of school, but this move,” Graham said. “This move was difficult, too.”

The district is smaller than most in the NRV, making it easier to work individually with families to come up with the best plan.

“We know there’s a risk in going back face-to-face, but I want our community to know that we’re doing everything that we can,” Graham said.

The superintendent said students will be getting a ‘fandana’, mask, hand sanitizer and two antimicrobial pencils. Graham said the school has spent close to $60,000 in PPE equipment to prepare for schools reopening.

Completely virtual classes are always an option through Virtual Virginia and your child can still be considered a Bobcat student. School starts up again on August 13.

You can read more about the Radford City Public School plan to reopen here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of baby found in woman’s bag was partially decomposed

Updated: 5 minutes ago
A medical examiner is conducting an investigation into cause of death; that information will be turned over to detectives.

News

Large Confederate flag along I-95 draws criticism once again

Updated: 10 minutes ago
A Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents

News

UVA students collecting smart devices to give to senior and low-income patients

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
“We give them manuals along with the devices so that gives them a basic overview on how to connect to wi-fi or FaceTime or call someone,” Mallanagula said.

News

Lake Monticello comes together to send off neighbor enlisting in the military

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb
“He is actually going into the military and part of the process of going into the military, that men and women have had to do about a two to four-week quarantine before they could actually leave,” Hawker said.

News

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Statistics by the National Fire Protection Association show July is the peak month for grill fires and grill injuries. Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

Latest News

News

Stewart Avenue Fire, Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Stewart Avenue Fire, Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Three people unaccounted for after southeast Roanoke house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
There is no word on injuries, but a WDBJ7 reporter saw one person on a stretcher.

News

Botetourt Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin attends White House event

Updated: 3 hours ago
Martin serves as the Regional Director of VACo, with the goal of promoting VACo, Botetourt, and the region

News

Botetourt Chairman Martin-White House

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

Monday, July 20, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures soar close to 100 today with a few storms possible.