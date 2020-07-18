Radford City Public Schools prepare to reopen in August

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - As schools prepare to reopen for the fall, we’re continuing to check in with hometowns and their plans to get ready.

Earlier this week, the Radford City Public School Board approved its 2020-2021 school year plan.

“We’re really trying to make it as normal as possible to ease some anxiety for our students and really try to get them back into the routines that they’re so used to,” said Superintendent Rob Graham.

When students at Radford come back in less than a month, they’re going to be divided into two groups. The Rocking R’s and the Bobcats. Rocking R’s come in person Monday and Thursday, Bobcats Tuesday and Friday.

Following suit with other NRV schools, Wednesday is a deep cleaning and collaboration day, but the plan is always a working document. The days students are not in the classroom they will be learning virtually.

“Things change daily, this instructional plan that we have here that we’ve worked so hard on is just a working document, “Graham said. “It will never be finalized until we truly know what the impacts of COVID-19 are going to have on public schools.”

COVID-19 schedule adjustments come just as renovations are set to begin at McHarg Elementary. Modular trailers are in the process of getting ready to accommodate students on the Belle Heth campus.

Graham said having half of the students in the building will help to not overwhelm the property with students. Originally about 900 students would have been in the school and modular trailers before COVID-19.

“I can tell you our staff has been amazing, not just with the reopening of school, but this move,” Graham said. “This move was difficult, too.”

The district is smaller than most in the NRV, making it easier to work individually with families to come up with the best plan.

“We know there’s a risk in going back face-to-face, but I want our community to know that we’re doing everything that we can,” Graham said.

The superintendent said students will be getting a ‘fandana’, mask, hand sanitizer and two antimicrobial pencils. Graham said the school has spent close to $60,000 in PPE equipment to prepare for schools reopening.

Completely virtual classes are always an option through Virtual Virginia and your child can still be considered a Bobcat student. School starts up again on August 13.

You can read more about the Radford City Public School plan to reopen here.

