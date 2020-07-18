Roanoke Police try putting spotlight on crime to deter shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Early Sunday morning a week ago, gunshots echoed through downtown, forty to fifty bullets bouncing off buildings, as the Roanoke Police department scrambled to respond.

Everett Williams was just blocks away.

“It happens down southeast, it happens here, it happens there,” said the Roanoke resident.

Williams said, six days later, he’s hopeful the flip of a light switch might make some change.

“It’s a step. It’s a step towards being safer.”

For its part, the Roanoke Police Department says the lights will stay for a few weeks at least.

The hope is that they’ll help prevent something like what happened Sunday from happening again.

Other business owners we spoke with, who didn't want to go on camera, said it's an improvement, but they'd also like to see the return of a permanent downtown police presence.

“That just means it’s gonna happen somewhere else.”

But Everett Williams says none of this addresses the underlying issues that he believes are driving these shootings.

You can’t stop an inevitable thing.

