Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence wins Delta Dental State Open of Virginia at 16-under

By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Virginia Tech grad senior Mark Lawrence, Saturday’s final round of the Delta Dental State Open of Virginia was his to lose, after Friday’s 4-under 68 gave him a seven-stroke lead over Roanoke native Ross Funderburke.

The Hokie carded four more birdies on Saturday, with a par on the 18th to complete his final round at 69 (-3), giving him the tournament win by seven strokes.

After finishing runner-up two other times there, Lawrence said he was thrilled to finally break through and win in the Open’s last year at Ballyhack Golf Club.

“It’s a huge honor. I’m very, very glad that I was able to win here because this is one of my favorite golf courses and I’m going to miss playing here,” said Lawrence. “It’s an incredible place, it really is special. I think experience is incredibly important, especially at this place, just knowing lines to hit and places you can’t miss and stuff like that. Over the years of playing here, it’s definitely added up and helped me a lot.”

Meanwhile, Ballyhack amateur Justin Young finished runner-up in the last Open on his home course, with a 5-under 67 on Saturday sending him to 9-under for the tournament.

He said it was bittersweet knowing the Open is bidding farewell to what he called one of the best courses in the state.

“Just look around. It’s beautiful,” said Young. “Perfect conditions all the time, the hospitality of Ballyhack and it’s the best club by far in the area, in Southwest Virginia. Heck, I’ll put them up against anybody in Virginia.”

“The goal today was to just be patient, come out and try to do what I know I can do and shooting 5-under on the last day of the State Open, last day at Ballyhack, absolutely bittersweet.”

Click here for the final leaderboard from the tournament.

