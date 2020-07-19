Advertisement

All Grandin Chillage events canceled for 2020

“It is with heavy hearts that the decision has been made to cancel all of the 2020 Grandin Chillage events.”
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The popular outdoor street festival-type fun of the annual Grandin Chillage events has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is with heavy hearts that the decision has been made to cancel all of the 2020 Grandin Chillage events,” said a statement on the event’s Facebook page. “Here’s looking forward to 2021.”

More information on Grandin Village and the Chillage events can be found by visiting www.historicgrandinvillage.com.

