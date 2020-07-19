Armed suspect arrested after allegedly threatening people at Food Lion

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An armed man was arrested Sunday at the Food Lion store on Hollins Road after threatening multiple people, according to Roanoke County Police.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 2 p.m., within ten minutes of police receiving the call.

Plantation Road was blocked off between Hershberger Road and Hollins Road during the incident.

