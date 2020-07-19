Baby’s body found in shopping bag of woman who allegedly punched officer at Tanglewood Mall

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to courthouse warrants, Lacy was deemed to have a mental health illness. She was summoned for intoxication in public Sunday night.

EARLIER: The body of a baby was found Sunday in a shopping bag; the bag was being carried by a woman who punched an officer at Tanglewood Mall, according to Roanoke County Police.

Mandy Lavonne Lacy, 34, believed to be a transient, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. More charges are pending.

The officer’s injury was minor.

Roanoke Police are investigating the death of the child. Information on the baby’s age or possible cause of death has not been released.

Mall security had alerted police the woman was acting “weird” while walking around the mall.

