Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into fatal stunt for $6

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT
LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A Las Vegas man is charged with a felony for allegedly persuading a mentally ill, homeless man to perform a stunt that led to his death. Video shows the suspect laughing as the victim lay on the ground dying.

Police announced Wednesday they arrested 28-year-old Keonte Jones for felony willful disregard for a person’s safety. On June 20, the suspect allegedly offered 55-year-old Larry Coner, a man whose family says he was mentally ill and known to panhandle, money to perform a backflip on Facebook Live.

Coner attempted the stunt three times. On the third attempt, he landed on his neck. He died 10 days later from a major spinal injury.

Police say Jones continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes as bystanders went to check on Coner. The suspect told them there was no need to call 911.

A member of Coner’s family brought the video of the incident to police, who reviewed and investigated it, resulting in Jones’ arrest.

Coner’s younger sister, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, says the incident was inhumane. She says she went to visit her brother at the hospital before his death. He had lost his memory and didn’t know why he was there.

She says watching the video and hearing Jones’ comments is gut-wrenching, but she’s happy he was arrested.

"It's not funny because he's dead now," she said. "How can you not have human compassion and compassion for another human being?"

Coner was a father and loved by his family, his sister says. The family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. It has raised more than $14,000.

Copyright 2020 KSNV, Facebook/Rearranging Williams, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

