Mill Mountain Zoo managers taking extra precautions to keep animals safe during heat wave

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The heat wave continues. Sunday was day 19 of 90-degree weather and based on our forecast, we aren’t going to see a cool-down any time soon.

WDBJ7 checked in with the staff at Mill Mountain Zoo to see how they are helping keep the animals comfortable and safe in the heat.

“When there’s a heat advisory, we have to pay special attention to our cold-weather animals,” Kontessa St. Clair, guest services manager for Mill Mountain Zoo, said.

Even at just 75 degrees, Mill Mountain Zoo’s animals, like the snow leopard and the red panda, run the risk of getting a heat illness.

Sunday, the National Weather Service issued the first heat advisory of the season, with a heat index reaching up to 105 degrees in some areas. So zoo managers have to be extra cautious.

“Hot weather has definitely thrown a little bit of a wrench in things, so we’ve had to take a lot of precautions for these animals during this heat wave to make sure they stay happy and healthy,” St. Clair said.

The lynx cools off with a fan, while the zoo’s cold-weather animals, like the snow leopard, get their own personal air conditioning.

“They actually have air conditioned areas indoors and once it reaches a certain heat index, they are given the choice to be able to go inside to the air conditioning,” St. Clair explained.

And it’s not just the animals zoo managers are looking out for. It’s also their visitors.

“For our guests, we have lots of shady, covered areas, we have our umbrellas up for them. We do on occasion have a mister, a walk-through mister,” St. Clair said.

Many folks have been coming to the zoo in the earlier and later parts of the day to avoid the midday heat. But not everyone.

“Well, we figured, it’s kind of hot everywhere, so get up on top of the mountain and get some breeze and maybe these big trees will give us some shade, and give us something to do outside,” Collin Metz said. He came to the zoo Sunday with his 2-year-old son.

We’re in the middle of one of the longest stretches of 90-degree weather since the zoo opened in the 1950s.

“It definitely puts an interesting dynamic on the everyday care for the keepers,” St. Clair said.

