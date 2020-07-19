Roanoke County investigating child’s death

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke County Police are conducting a death investigation of a child after getting called to the Tanglewood Mall Sunday.

Officers responded to the mall around 3:20 p.m. for a report of a woman behaving erratically, a spokesperson said.

At least a half a dozen police cruisers were at the scene as officers investigated.

One of the mall entrances appeared to be roped off with police tape.

The child has not been identified.

