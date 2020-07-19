Advertisement

US appeals court overrules Texas GOP’s in-person convention

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal appeals court has overruled a judge’s decision allowing the Texas Republican Party to hold an in-person convention in Houston, marking a big win for the nation’s fourth-largest city in an ongoing battle with the state GOP.

In an order issued Saturday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Friday’s ruling that would have permitted the Republican Party of Texas to host an in-person convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center. It came one day after Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner vowed to appeal the case.

Judge Lynn Hughes, of the Southern District of Texas, had ruled Friday that the city of Houston violated the GOP's constitutional rights by canceling the event.

Turner, a Democrat, had directed convention center operators earlier this month to cancel the Texas GOP's contract to hold an in-person convention this weekend. The mayor said he believed the three-day event could not be held safely amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Houston and much of Texas.

The party sued, alleging breach of contract, but it lost an appeal at the Texas Supreme Court on Monday.

The ruling Saturday came as Texas reported more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for the fifth consecutive day and more than 100 deaths linked to the disease for the fourth day in a row.

State health officials also noted Saturday that there were another 10,158 confirmed coronavirus cases and 130 additional fatalities.

Hospitals in the Texas have been straining under one of the worst outbreaks in the United States. The total number of Texans hospitalized with the disease rose to 10,658 Saturday, from 10,632 Friday. That seven-day average for positive tests was just over 16%.

The in-person convention was initially set to run from Thursday to Saturday. But James Dickey, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, said Friday the party was still on-track to try a virtual gathering this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: moments ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

News

Body of baby found in woman’s bag was partially decomposed

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A medical examiner is conducting an investigation into cause of death; that information will be turned over to detectives.

News

Large Confederate flag along I-95 draws criticism once again

Updated: 12 minutes ago
A Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents

News

UVA students collecting smart devices to give to senior and low-income patients

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
“We give them manuals along with the devices so that gives them a basic overview on how to connect to wi-fi or FaceTime or call someone,” Mallanagula said.

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia Dems choose state chair to replace Lewis on ballot

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Georgia Democrats announced on Monday a list of five finalists who are under consideration to replace Rep. John Lewis on the November ballot.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

News

Lake Monticello comes together to send off neighbor enlisting in the military

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb
“He is actually going into the military and part of the process of going into the military, that men and women have had to do about a two to four-week quarantine before they could actually leave,” Hawker said.

News

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
Statistics by the National Fire Protection Association show July is the peak month for grill fires and grill injuries. Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

News

Stewart Avenue Fire, Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Man who inspired ‘White Boy Rick’ released from custody

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an FBI informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” was released from custody Monday in Florida, his first steps of freedom since he was a teenager.