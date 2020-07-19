VDH: 77,430 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 2,027 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 77,430 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 76,373 reported Saturday, a 1,057-case increase. That’s up from the 940-case increase from Friday to Saturday.

2,940 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers.

There are 2,027 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,025 reported Saturday, and there have been 7,165 total hospitalizations. 904,423 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with 7.6 a percent positive rate over the last week.

Governor urges crackdown on COVID-19 business violators; VA remains in Phase Three

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.