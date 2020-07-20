Body found Sunday at Narrows home

NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A body was found Sunday at 206 Woodland Avenue in Narrows.

According to the Narrows Police Department, a call came in reporting a person was found dead around 4 p.m.

No name or cause of death have been released; details from the Medical Examiner’s Office are pending.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.