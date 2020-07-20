Advertisement

Body of baby found in woman’s bag was partially decomposed

Mandy Lacy mugshot from Western VA Regional Jail
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a baby found in a woman’s bag Sunday was partially decomposed, according to Roanoke County Police, making it difficult to determine the baby’s age and sex.

According to courthouse warrants, Mandy Lacy was deemed to have a mental health illness.

The body was found Sunday in a shopping bag carried by Lacy, who had punched an officer at Tanglewood Mall, according to Roanoke County Police.

Lacy, 34, believed to be a transient, was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer. She also recieved a summons Sunday for being intoxicated in public. More charges are pending.

The officer’s injury was minor.

Mall security had alerted police the woman was acting “weird” while walking around the mall.

