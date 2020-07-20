Botetourt Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin attends White House event

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Martin was at the White House last week for the President’s presentation on rolling back regulations. Martin was invited to attend the July 16 event by President Trump through the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). Martin serves as the Regional Director of VACo, with the goal of promoting VACo, Botetourt, and the region.

Martin and County Administrator Gary Larrowe attended the event on the South Lawn of the White House along with state legislators and other county representatives from across the nation. Martin said, “This was a once in a lifetime invitation that I had to accept. Being at the White House with the President, Vice President, and five Cabinet Members was simply amazing. I felt exceptionally proud to represent Botetourt and VACo”.

During the presentation, the President said since he’s been in office, he and his administration have cut seven and a half regulations for each new significant rule. He said before the COVID-19 pandemic, “the reforms contributed to more than two million Americans rising out of poverty, seven million Americans liberated from food stamps, the highest median income in our nation’s history, the lowest poverty rates, rising incomes, and the lowest unemployment rates in half a century,” according to a statement from the county.

Autoplay Caption

Also speaking at the event, along with Vice President Mike Pence, was Dr. Amy Johnson, who practices in Bedford. Dr. Johnson credited the Trump Administration for allowing telemedicine, which allows doctors to meet with patients electronically.

Dr. Johnson was a volunteer for Botetourt Fire & EMS prior to becoming a doctor, and volunteered with Fincastle and Troutville volunteer departments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.