Advertisement

Botetourt Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin attends White House event

Rolling back regulations was the focus of the event.
Botetourt County Chairman Billy Martin attends at event at the White House
Botetourt County Chairman Billy Martin attends at event at the White House(Botetourt County)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Chairman Billy Martin was at the White House last week for the President’s presentation on rolling back regulations. Martin was invited to attend the July 16 event by President Trump through the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). Martin serves as the Regional Director of VACo, with the goal of promoting VACo, Botetourt, and the region.

Martin and County Administrator Gary Larrowe attended the event on the South Lawn of the White House along with state legislators and other county representatives from across the nation. Martin said, “This was a once in a lifetime invitation that I had to accept. Being at the White House with the President, Vice President, and five Cabinet Members was simply amazing. I felt exceptionally proud to represent Botetourt and VACo”.

During the presentation, the President said since he’s been in office, he and his administration have cut seven and a half regulations for each new significant rule. He said before the COVID-19 pandemic, “the reforms contributed to more than two million Americans rising out of poverty, seven million Americans liberated from food stamps, the highest median income in our nation’s history, the lowest poverty rates, rising incomes, and the lowest unemployment rates in half a century,” according to a statement from the county.

Caption

Also speaking at the event, along with Vice President Mike Pence, was Dr. Amy Johnson, who practices in Bedford. Dr. Johnson credited the Trump Administration for allowing telemedicine, which allows doctors to meet with patients electronically.

Dr. Johnson was a volunteer for Botetourt Fire & EMS prior to becoming a doctor, and volunteered with Fincastle and Troutville volunteer departments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of baby found in woman’s bag was partially decomposed

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A medical examiner is conducting an investigation into cause of death; that information will be turned over to detectives.

News

Large Confederate flag along I-95 draws criticism once again

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Confederate flag that hangs from an 80-foot pole along I-95 in Virginia is once again drawing the ire of some local residents

News

UVA students collecting smart devices to give to senior and low-income patients

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes
“We give them manuals along with the devices so that gives them a basic overview on how to connect to wi-fi or FaceTime or call someone,” Mallanagula said.

News

Lake Monticello comes together to send off neighbor enlisting in the military

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb
“He is actually going into the military and part of the process of going into the military, that men and women have had to do about a two to four-week quarantine before they could actually leave,” Hawker said.

News

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
Statistics by the National Fire Protection Association show July is the peak month for grill fires and grill injuries. Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.

Latest News

News

Stewart Avenue Fire, Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Stewart Avenue Fire, Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Three people unaccounted for after southeast Roanoke house fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
There is no word on injuries, but a WDBJ7 reporter saw one person on a stretcher.

News

Botetourt Chairman Martin-White House

Updated: 3 hours ago

Forecast

Monday, July 20, Midday FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures soar close to 100 today with a few storms possible.