Buena Vista’s Beach Music Festival is canceled

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Buena Vista’s annual Beach Music Festival has been canceled.

Workers would have been setting up for the Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival at Glen Maury Park at the end of this week, but because of the uptick in COVID-19 in the area and state, organizers said they had lost too many volunteers to help them put on the event.

It was to have run all weekend.

