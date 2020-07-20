Centra continues to see high coronavirus cases, high ICU usage

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In a virtual update Monday, Centra came together to discuss its standing with the coronavirus.

Similar to only a couple of weeks ago, cases continue to remain high.

“For us, COVID has had to continue to remain at the forefront of our minds, and it’s really for good reason, as we have over the last few days seen the highest number of COVID patients in our health system,” said Andy Mueller, Centra president and CEO.

As of Monday, Lynchburg General has a total of 24 patients being treated for the virus.

Of those 24, 12 are in the intensive care unit with nine of those on ventilators.

Chris Lewis, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs, says people can stay for weeks at a time in the hospital.

“Especially if they’re on a ventilator, it can take quite a while for them to get off,” said Lewis.

Centra also says compared to now, handling the virus was relatively easier three to four months ago.

They credit this to community transmission and the return of elective procedures.

“There’s increased COVID activity in the community as we just mentioned,” said Chris Thomson, chief medical officer. “There’s resumption of much of the backlogged care - patients who couldn’t get to see their physician, couldn’t get a wellness check, or even a more urgent check.”

They want to continue the emphasis on the basics of hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing.

“The virus isn’t political,” said Lewis. “It just cares whether you’re human, and it will infect you.”

Lynchburg General has seen 15 people die from the coronavirus.

