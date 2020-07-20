Two dead, one unaccounted for after southeast Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Two people are dead and one is still unaccounted for, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A civilian was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A firefighter received treatment for heat exhaustion and was taken to the hospital.

The fire is still under investigation. Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

EARLIER: Three people are unaccounted for after a house fire in southeast Roanoke.

Flames were reported at 1624 Stewart Avenue about 1:45 p.m. Monday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Most of the fire is out with hot spots being extinguished.

One man was pulled from the house by civilians; there is no word on his condition. An adult and two children have not been accounted for.

No cause has been determined.

Crews are also responding to second fire nearby, at Indian Village Lane and Wise Avenue.

Units are currently responding to the 1600 block of Stewart Ave SE for a fire. More information to follow. #WorkingFire pic.twitter.com/KOFMuRs2zs — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) July 20, 2020

