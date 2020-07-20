Dangerous heat continues with a few strong storms possible

Dangerous heat continues all across the region with highs well into the 90s this afternoon. We’ve seen 19 straight days of 90 or high in Roanoke and today will make it 20. This same weather pattern looks likely to continue for the rest of the week. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon during the prime heating of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has actually place our entire area under a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon. A marginal risk is the lowest level threat on the severe weather scale, but still isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any storms today would be heavy rain, strong damaging wind gusts and isolated pockets of hail. We start to increase our chances of storms later this week as a weak frontal boundary heads our way.

Heat Advisory

Sunday some areas saw heat index values reach over 100 degrees. With a similar set-up Monday, the NWS has issued another Heat Advisory for parts of our area east of the Blue Ridge from 1 PM to 9 PM. Time should be limited outdoors in these areas.

Dangerous heat builds in today as our feel like temperatures soar between 100-108. (WDBJ)

Severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon. The main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding, strong damaging wind gusts and even some pockets of hail.

Our area is under a marginal risk of severe storms today. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

A high pressure system will continue to push in very warm, humid air with some of the most uncomfortable conditions we have felt so far this year. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 90s this afternoon with a heat index nearing 105° or greater, especially along and to the east of the Blue Ridge. Storm chances will be limited to a few widely scattered storms, similar to what we saw Sunday.

Time should be limited outdoors Monday afternoon. (WDBJ)

THIS WEEK

There appears to be no relief in the heat and humidity. Highs are expected in the mid 90s to start the week, with heat index (feels like) at or above 100°. The best chance for scattered afternoon storms looks to come by the middle of the week with a frontal boundary approaching our region. Storm chances will likely drop off some by the weekend, but highs remain in the 90s.

Temperatures remain in the 90s through next week. (WDBJ)

COMET NEOWISE

We can continue to check out the International Space Station tonight along with Comet NEOWISE this week. Get the latest information in our Astronomy section. Visibility could extend beyond these dates.

