Dillon leads 1-2 RCR finish in Cup race before fans in Texas

An estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators were at the race.
Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage, right, holds a "winner" sign as Austin Dillon, left, celebrates by firing six shooters after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
By Stephen Hawkins
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Dillon and rookie Tyler Reddick gave Richard Childress Racing a 1-2 finish at Texas. Dillon, the owner’s grandson, stayed in front after a restart with two laps to go.

Dillon and Reddick were up front for the last three restarts in the closing laps.

It was Dillon’s third career win, his first since Daytona at the start of the 2018 season. It was the first 1-2 Cup finish for Richard Childress Racing since Clint Bowyer and Jeff Burton at Talladega in 2011.

Joey Logano finished third at Texas and Kyle Busch was fourth.

An estimated 15,000-20,000 spectators were at the race.

