Early morning fire displaces five in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people were displaced Monday morning after a fire in Montgomery County.

Fire and EMS crews from Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Riner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Roanoke Street early Monday.

No one was hurt.

The fire is being investigated.

