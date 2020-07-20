Advertisement

Early morning fire displaces five in Christiansburg

Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services.
Photo courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services.(MCES)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people were displaced Monday morning after a fire in Montgomery County.

Fire and EMS crews from Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Riner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Roanoke Street early Monday.

Early this morning Fire and EMS personnel from Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Dept., Christiansburg Rescue, Blacksburg...

Posted by Montgomery County Emergency Services on Monday, July 20, 2020

No one was hurt.

The fire is being investigated.

