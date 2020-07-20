Early morning fire displaces five in Christiansburg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people were displaced Monday morning after a fire in Montgomery County.
Fire and EMS crews from Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department and Riner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Roanoke Street early Monday.
No one was hurt.
The fire is being investigated.
