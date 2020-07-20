Advertisement

July is peak month for grill fires and injuries

Statistics by the National Fire Protection Association show July is the peak month for grill fires and grill injuries. Per year, around 19,700 patients visit the ER for injuries related to grilling. Over 9,000 of those injuries involve thermal burns.
July is grill safety month.
July is grill safety month.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With good weather and limited restaurant openings due to the coronavirus, grilling looks like a great option. But with more at-home grilling comes more fires and grill-related injuries.

Erin Stehle, the public education officer at the Harrisonburg Fire Department, says you should keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from grills to lessen chances of injury. But if someone does get burned, it is important to assess the severity of the burn and then treat the burn accordingly.

“If it’s reddened, just like a sunburn, put it under cool water. It should go away on its own,” she said. “But if there’s any type of under layer of the skin showing, any muscle or anything like that, please call 911 immediately or get to a hospital.”

You should also always make sure your grill is clean of grease or fat build-up prior to turning it on. Make sure the grill is a safe distance away from your home, railings, and eaves. Once you’re done grilling, always make sure your charcoal is fully cool before you dispose of it.

Over 10,000 grill fires contribute to the fires responded to nationwide, so make sure you and your families are staying safe when you next decide to cook out.

