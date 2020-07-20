Advertisement

Knitters find a new way to gather

By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at one continuing care community have found a new way to gather in the age of coronavirus.

A group of knitters at The Kendal in Lexington get together in groups of three at special “pods” to enjoy their hobby safely distanced. They used to gather together as a large group, but since the facility went on lockdown they have had to adapt for safety.

“The knitting group meets every Monday, and because we can’t do that anymore, a few of us have gotten together in the small pods,” explained Kendal resident Nancy Ruley. “And we knit and we’re able to visit with each other.”

The Kendal arranged the small pod areas for residents so they could begin to socialize safely once again.

