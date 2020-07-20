Lake Monticello comes together to send off neighbor enlisting in the military

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - Lake Monticello residents came together on July 19, to send off one of their neighbors to the military.

Nicole Hawker, whose son is enlisting and couldn’t be identified in the story, said due to the pandemic, the family couldn’t have a going away party.

“He is actually going into the military and part of the process of going into the military, that men and women have had to do about a two to four-week quarantine before they could actually leave,” Hawker said.

Hawker posted on Facebook earlier in July asking her neighbors if they’d be willing to give her any red, white and blue items to display around the house during her son’s quarantine. That’s when a neighbor, Margaret Ann Webster got an idea.

“I felt like the community needed to show some support, you know in a responsible way,” Webster said. “I came up with the idea of lining the street to waving off so to speak to shout out to thanking for service and to show him our support and so I posted that online.”

Over 50 people showed up Sunday morning, including an ambulance from the Lake Monticello Volunteer Rescue Squad. The Hawker family has only lived in the neighborhood a few months and hadn’t met many of the neighbors but that didn’t stop the community from coming to show support.

“We do appreciate his service and we, you know, recognize that it’s a sacrifice and not just for your son but for your family and we thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts,” Webster said.

