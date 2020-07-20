New Horizons Healthcare hosts free COVID testing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New Horizons Healthcare held a free walk-up COVID testing site Monday morning in Melrose. This is their fourth free COVID screening event. Anyone can walk in with no appointment needed.

Folks with New Horizons say they have tested over 300 people so far and are already planning future testing events.

“It’s important to have as many opportunities for people to receive free testing, particularly in the community where they live, and so we are pretty accessible to the community we are serving,” Eileen Lepro, chief executive officer of New Horizons Healthcare, said.

Those testing wore full sets of PPE and required everyone to wear masks.

