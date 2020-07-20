Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Virginia increases

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 78,375 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 77,430 reported Sunday, a 945-case increase. That’s down from the 1,057-case increase from Saturday to Sunday.

2,960 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers.

There are 2,031 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 2,027 reported Sunday, and there have been 7,201 total hospitalizations. 917,501 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.7 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s up from the 7.6 percent positive rate reported Sunday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

