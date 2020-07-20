Advertisement

Roanoke City Council holds in-person meeting for first time in four months

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke City Council held its first in-person meeting in four months Monday, but at least one council member is questioning whether that was the right decision.

Five council members went to city hall. Two joined from home.

All the people attending wore masks and sat several feet apart.

Council member Bill Bestpitch questioned whether in-person meetings are wise with the number of coronavirus cases continuing to rise in western Virginia.

“I really think this needs to have a little more discussion, a little more thought and a very clear decision process on how we move forward from here,” Bestpitch said.

City Attorney Dan Callaghan said he recommended city council meet in person, because members would be voting on a bond issue for capital projects. He said city council’s preference and the specific items on the agenda would likely determine whether members meet virtually or in person in the future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

