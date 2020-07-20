Roanoke College baseball coach Matt McGuire resigns

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College head baseball coach Matt McGuire has resigned his position with the Maroons, the school announced Sunday night.

McGuire took over the team in 2012 and led Roanoke to 168 wins and a Division III College World Series berth in just more than eight seasons.

“It has been an honor to lead the baseball program at Roanoke College for the last 8.5 years,” McGuire said in a release. “I want to thank all the current and former players for everything they’ve done for me and my family, the program, the college and the Salem community. I am super proud of the baseball program we’ve been able to build together and we’ve done it the right way: on and off the field, especially in the classroom.

“While this was an extremely tough decision, it was the best one for my family and I look forward to the next chapter in our lives. I look forward to following Roanoke baseball and wish the program nothing but success moving forward.”

Assistant coach Cam Cassady will take over as Roanoke’s interim head coach.

