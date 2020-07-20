The Water Dog implements new mask policy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Water Dog in Lynchburg will now require patrons to wear masks until they’re seated.

They say the policy is for the safety of guests and staff.

They also say it’s to help protect their business license.

They do have masks available for those who arrive without them.

“We’re asking our patrons as they come in to visit us to be wearing a mask, and then once they’re seated, they can take the mask off and enjoy themselves. But this is really about not just protecting our staff, but protecting our community,” said Dave Henderson, The Water Dog owner.

They’re also handing out some $5 gift cards over the coming weeks.

They say those gift cards are for “particularly funny or cool” masks.

